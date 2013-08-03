The Lumineers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

The Lumineers may have on the pop scene out of nowhere — scoring a worldwide hit with the band's self-titled 2012 debut album and its multimillion-selling single "Ho Hey" — but the Denver group had tooled around in obscurity for quite a few years before its breakthrough. These days, though, it's one of the biggest folk-rock outfits in the business, joining a suspenders-clad Mount Rushmore with the likes of Mumford & Sons.

Hear The Lumineers perform songs from its ubiquitous debut as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Sunday, July 28 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"Submarines"

"Ain't Nobody's Problem" (Sawmill Joe cover)

"Flowers In Your Hair"

"Ho Hey"

"Classy Girls"

"Subterranean Homesick Blues" (Bob Dylan cover)

"Dead Sea"

"Slow It Down"

"Duet"

"Charlie Boy"

"Darlene"

"Elouise"

"Stubborn Love"

"Flapper Girl"

"Morning Song"

