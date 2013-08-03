© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

The Lumineers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

By Stephen Thompson
Published August 3, 2013 at 3:29 PM CDT
The Lumineers performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.
The Lumineers performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.

The Lumineers may have on the pop scene out of nowhere — scoring a worldwide hit with the band's self-titled 2012 debut album and its multimillion-selling single "Ho Hey" — but the Denver group had tooled around in obscurity for quite a few years before its breakthrough. These days, though, it's one of the biggest folk-rock outfits in the business, joining a suspenders-clad Mount Rushmore with the likes of Mumford & Sons.

Hear The Lumineers perform songs from its ubiquitous debut as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Sunday, July 28 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "Submarines"

  • "Ain't Nobody's Problem" (Sawmill Joe cover)

  • "Flowers In Your Hair"

  • "Ho Hey"

  • "Classy Girls"

  • "Subterranean Homesick Blues" (Bob Dylan cover)

  • "Dead Sea"

  • "Slow It Down"

  • "Duet"

  • "Charlie Boy"

  • "Darlene"

  • "Elouise"

  • "Stubborn Love"

  • "Flapper Girl"

  • "Morning Song"

    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
