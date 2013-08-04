Ali Amr Experiment, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

Berklee College of Music graduate Ali Amr grew up in the Palestinian territories, where music was literally what kept him off the streets. He's translated that into a prepossessing command of the 72-string instrument called the qanun, and at Berklee, he's found a way to blend it into in a fluid, jazz-based improvising context. Like Robert Glasper, Amr calls his hybridized band the Experiment; that word has a different connotation in his hands.

Personnel

Ali Amr, qanun and vocals

Elisa Lomazzo, vocals

Grace Kelly, alto sax

Christian Li, piano

Alex Toth, bass

Anthony Toth, drums

Sergio Martinez, percussion

Set List

"Where I'm Meant To Be"

"Journey"

"Tell Me Would It Be"

"Autumn Leaves" (Trad.)

"Spain" (Corea)

"Mandijazz"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.