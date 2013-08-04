© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Ali Amr Experiment, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published August 4, 2013 at 1:24 PM CDT
The Ali Amr Experiment performs at the 2013 Newport Jazz Festival.
Berklee College of Music graduate Ali Amr grew up in the Palestinian territories, where music was literally what kept him off the streets. He's translated that into a prepossessing command of the 72-string instrument called the qanun, and at Berklee, he's found a way to blend it into in a fluid, jazz-based improvising context. Like Robert Glasper, Amr calls his hybridized band the Experiment; that word has a different connotation in his hands.

Personnel

  • Ali Amr, qanun and vocals

  • Elisa Lomazzo, vocals

  • Grace Kelly, alto sax

  • Christian Li, piano

  • Alex Toth, bass

  • Anthony Toth, drums

  • Sergio Martinez, percussion

    • Set List

  • "Where I'm Meant To Be"

  • "Journey"

  • "Tell Me Would It Be"

  • "Autumn Leaves" (Trad.)

  • "Spain" (Corea)

  • "Mandijazz"

    Patrick Jarenwattananon
