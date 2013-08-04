© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Bill Charlap Trio With Anat Cohen And Bob Wilber, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

WGBH Radio | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published August 4, 2013 at 12:51 PM CDT
The Bill Charlap Trio with Anat Cohen and Bob Wilber performs at the 2013 Newport Jazz Festival
The Bill Charlap Trio with Anat Cohen and Bob Wilber performs at the 2013 Newport Jazz Festival

Pianist Bill Charlap's trio is about as quintessentially "New York elegant" as it gets. At Newport, it's been drafted to accompany the reedman Bob Wilber, an esteemed elder who specializes in classic jazz styles. (You might specialize too if you were mentored by Sidney Bechet.) The presence of Newport favorite Anat Cohen makes this something of a clarinet summit: a refreshing little hint of traditional jazz at a festival that's become a lot about the modern lately.

Personnel

  • Bill Charlap, piano

  • Peter Washington, bass

  • Kenny Washington, drums

  • Anat Cohen, clarinet

  • Bob Wilber, clarinet

    • Set list

  • "Stay Right With It" (Barry Harris)

  • "Jump" (Bernstein, Comden, Green)

  • "Somewhere" (Bernstein, Sondheim)

  • "Cool" (Bernstein, Sondheim)

  • "Stompin' at The Savoy" (Edgar Sampson)

  • "Jitterbug Waltz" (Waller) (feat. Anat Cohen)

  • "Summertime" (Gershwin, Hayward, Gershwin) (feat. Bob Wilber)

  • "Avalon Beale Street Blues" (W. C. Handy) (feat. Bob Wilber)

  • "Lady Be Good" (Gershwins) (feat. Bob Wilber)

    • Copyright 2021 GBH. To see more, visit GBH.

    Arts & Culture
    Patrick Jarenwattananon
    See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon