Bill Charlap Trio With Anat Cohen And Bob Wilber, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

Pianist Bill Charlap's trio is about as quintessentially "New York elegant" as it gets. At Newport, it's been drafted to accompany the reedman Bob Wilber, an esteemed elder who specializes in classic jazz styles. (You might specialize too if you were mentored by Sidney Bechet.) The presence of Newport favorite Anat Cohen makes this something of a clarinet summit: a refreshing little hint of traditional jazz at a festival that's become a lot about the modern lately.

Personnel

Bill Charlap, piano

Peter Washington, bass

Kenny Washington, drums

Anat Cohen, clarinet

Bob Wilber, clarinet

Set list

"Stay Right With It" (Barry Harris)

"Jump" (Bernstein, Comden, Green)

"Somewhere" (Bernstein, Sondheim)

"Cool" (Bernstein, Sondheim)

"Stompin' at The Savoy" (Edgar Sampson)

"Jitterbug Waltz" (Waller) (feat. Anat Cohen)

"Summertime" (Gershwin, Hayward, Gershwin) (feat. Bob Wilber)

"Avalon Beale Street Blues" (W. C. Handy) (feat. Bob Wilber)

"Lady Be Good" (Gershwins) (feat. Bob Wilber)

