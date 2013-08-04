Gregory Porter, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013
Here's the next great male jazz singer. He's got a booming delivery straight from vintage soul. He writes original tunes packed with metaphor and delivers authoritative versions of standards. It's little wonder Blue Note Records signed him for a new album this fall. The forthcoming Liquid Spirit is great, but he's even better live, surrounded with a long-running band that knows what he's after and enables it splendidly. As he suggests on the title track: Clap your hands now.
Personnel
Set List
Copyright 2021 WBGO. To see more, visit .