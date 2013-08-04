Gregory Porter, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

Here's the next great male jazz singer. He's got a booming delivery straight from vintage soul. He writes original tunes packed with metaphor and delivers authoritative versions of standards. It's little wonder Blue Note Records signed him for a new album this fall. The forthcoming Liquid Spirit is great, but he's even better live, surrounded with a long-running band that knows what he's after and enables it splendidly. As he suggests on the title track: Clap your hands now.

Personnel

Gregory Porter, voice

Yosuke Sato, alto saxophone

Chip Crawford, piano

Aaron James, bass

Emanuel Harrold, drums

Set List

"Painted On Canvas" (Porter)

"On My Way to Harlem" (Porter)

"No Love Dying" (Porter)

"Liquid Spirit" (Porter)

"Be Good" (Porter)

"Work Song" (Nat Adderley)

"I Fall In Love Too Easily" (Jules Styne)

"1960 What" (Porter)

