Arts & Culture

Gregory Porter, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

WBGO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published August 4, 2013 at 12:40 PM CDT
Gregory Porter performs at the 2013 Newport Jazz Festival
Here's the next great male jazz singer. He's got a booming delivery straight from vintage soul. He writes original tunes packed with metaphor and delivers authoritative versions of standards. It's little wonder Blue Note Records signed him for a new album this fall. The forthcoming Liquid Spirit is great, but he's even better live, surrounded with a long-running band that knows what he's after and enables it splendidly. As he suggests on the title track: Clap your hands now.

Personnel

  • Gregory Porter, voice

  • Yosuke Sato, alto saxophone

  • Chip Crawford, piano

  • Aaron James, bass

  • Emanuel Harrold, drums

    • Set List

  • "Painted On Canvas" (Porter)

  • "On My Way to Harlem" (Porter)

  • "No Love Dying" (Porter)

  • "Liquid Spirit" (Porter)

  • "Be Good" (Porter)

  • "Work Song" (Nat Adderley)

  • "I Fall In Love Too Easily" (Jules Styne)

  • "1960 What" (Porter)

    Patrick Jarenwattananon
