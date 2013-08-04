Mary Halvorson Quintet, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

A guitarist who sounds like no other, Mary Halvorson can both astound and confound, with craggy phrasing, strange pitch-bends and pedal effects galore. With two quintet albums out and a septet record due soon, she's at Newport this year as a composer and bandleader too. Her quintet resembles certain classic Jazz Messengers lineups or Charlie Parker's working band, but her pieces take a few more left-hand turns. That keeps the proceedings good and weird.

Personnel

Mary Halvorson, guitar

Jonathan Finlayson, trumpet

Jon Irabagon, alto saxophone

John Hébert, bass

Ches Smith, drums

Set List

"Sinks When She Rounds the Bend (No. 22)" (Halvorson)

"Love in Eight Colors (No. 21)" (Halvorson)

"Hemorrhaging Smiles (No. 25)" (Halvorson)

"(No. 35)" (Halvorson)

"Sea Cut Like Snow (No. 26)" (Halvorson)

