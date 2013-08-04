© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Mary Halvorson Quintet, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

Published August 4, 2013 at 1:22 PM CDT
The Mary Halvorson Quintet performs at the 2013 Newport Jazz Festival.
A guitarist who sounds like no other, Mary Halvorson can both astound and confound, with craggy phrasing, strange pitch-bends and pedal effects galore. With two quintet albums out and a septet record due soon, she's at Newport this year as a composer and bandleader too. Her quintet resembles certain classic Jazz Messengers lineups or Charlie Parker's working band, but her pieces take a few more left-hand turns. That keeps the proceedings good and weird.

Personnel

  • Mary Halvorson, guitar

  • Jonathan Finlayson, trumpet

  • Jon Irabagon, alto saxophone

  • John Hébert, bass

  • Ches Smith, drums

    • Set List

  • "Sinks When She Rounds the Bend (No. 22)" (Halvorson)

  • "Love in Eight Colors (No. 21)" (Halvorson)

  • "Hemorrhaging Smiles (No. 25)" (Halvorson)

  • "(No. 35)" (Halvorson)

  • "Sea Cut Like Snow (No. 26)" (Halvorson)

