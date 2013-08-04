© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Ray Anderson Pocket Brass Band, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

WGBH Radio | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published August 4, 2013 at 1:34 PM CDT
The Ray Anderson Pocket Brass Band performs at the 2013 Newport Jazz Festival.
Take a New-Orleans-style brass band, then cram it into a Volkswagen Golf: That's the general principle of how trombonist Ray Anderson's band makes a joyful noise with only four members. Matt Perrine is the sousaphonist of choice for many a New Orleans group; his bass line supports the trombone-trumpet free-for-all. The Pocket Brass Band presents music from his Sweet Chicago Suite, inspired by his hometown.

Personnel

  • Ray Anderson, trombone

  • Lew Soloff, trumpet

  • Matt Perrine, sousaphone

  • Eric McPherson, drums

    • Set List

  • "Chicago Grays"

  • "High School"

  • "Magnificent Mistifyo"

  • "Going To Maxwell Street/Get To It"

  • "Some Day"

  • "The Stringray Rag"

