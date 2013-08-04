Ray Anderson Pocket Brass Band, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

Take a New-Orleans-style brass band, then cram it into a Volkswagen Golf: That's the general principle of how trombonist Ray Anderson's band makes a joyful noise with only four members. Matt Perrine is the sousaphonist of choice for many a New Orleans group; his bass line supports the trombone-trumpet free-for-all. The Pocket Brass Band presents music from his Sweet Chicago Suite, inspired by his hometown.

Personnel

Ray Anderson, trombone

Lew Soloff, trumpet

Matt Perrine, sousaphone

Eric McPherson, drums

Set List

"Chicago Grays"

"High School"

"Magnificent Mistifyo"

"Going To Maxwell Street/Get To It"

"Some Day"

"The Stringray Rag"

Copyright 2021 GBH. To see more, visit GBH.