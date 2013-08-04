© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Rez Abbasi Trio, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

WGBH Radio | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published August 4, 2013 at 2:22 PM CDT
The Rez Abbasi Trio performs at the 2013 Newport Jazz Festival
Guitarist Rez Abbasi's new electronics-enhanced trio is driven by what its leader calls "textural surprise." As heard on the 2012 album Continuous Beat, the Pakistani-born guitarist's newest repertoire was inspired by the late drummer Paul Motian. On wax, that's a point of departure to explore material as diverse as tunes by Motian's contemporaries, Indian ragas and "The Star-Spangled Banner." Abbasi returns to Newport with a set of original compositions — and one Keith Jarrett tune.

Personnel

  • Rez Abbasi, guitar

  • John Hébert, bass

  • Dan Weiss, drums

    • Set List

  • "Divided Attention" (Abbasi)

  • "Back Skin"(Abbasi)

  • "Blood Orange" (Abbasi)

  • "Rivalry" (Abbasi)

  • "Overseas" (Abbasi)

  • "The Cure" (Keith Jarrett)

