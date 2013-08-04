Rez Abbasi Trio, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

Guitarist Rez Abbasi's new electronics-enhanced trio is driven by what its leader calls "textural surprise." As heard on the 2012 album Continuous Beat, the Pakistani-born guitarist's newest repertoire was inspired by the late drummer Paul Motian. On wax, that's a point of departure to explore material as diverse as tunes by Motian's contemporaries, Indian ragas and "The Star-Spangled Banner." Abbasi returns to Newport with a set of original compositions — and one Keith Jarrett tune.

Personnel

Rez Abbasi, guitar

John Hébert, bass

Dan Weiss, drums

Set List

"Divided Attention" (Abbasi)

"Back Skin"(Abbasi)

"Blood Orange" (Abbasi)

"Rivalry" (Abbasi)

"Overseas" (Abbasi)

"The Cure" (Keith Jarrett)

Copyright 2021 GBH. To see more, visit GBH.