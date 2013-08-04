Robert Glasper Experiment, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

One gets the sense that pianist Robert Glasper feels completely at ease with his Experiment band, running his right hand in circles, cracking jokes and switching directions on the fly. Along the way, he's cracked the mold of how jazz might approach the hip-hop and R&B of today. The breakout success of last year's album Black Radio, with its real-time boom-bap and myriad vocal cameos, has already led to a sequel, due out near Halloween. Here's a freewheeling set of vamps and vocoder from Glasper and company.

Personnel

Robert Glasper, piano/keyboard

Casey Benjamin, alto saxophone/vocoder

Derrick Hodge, electric bass

Mark Colenburg, drums

Set List

"Packt Like Sardines in a Crushd Tin Box" (Radiohead)

"Cherish the Day" (Sade)

"Get Lucky" (Daft Punk)

"Lift Off" (Glasper)

"Fall/Speak No Evil" (Wayne Shorter)

"All Matter" (Bilal)

