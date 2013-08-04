© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Robert Glasper Experiment, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

Published August 4, 2013 at 3:25 PM CDT
The Robert Glasper Experiment performs at the 2013 Newport Jazz Festival.
One gets the sense that pianist Robert Glasper feels completely at ease with his Experiment band, running his right hand in circles, cracking jokes and switching directions on the fly. Along the way, he's cracked the mold of how jazz might approach the hip-hop and R&B of today. The breakout success of last year's album Black Radio, with its real-time boom-bap and myriad vocal cameos, has already led to a sequel, due out near Halloween. Here's a freewheeling set of vamps and vocoder from Glasper and company.

Personnel

  • Robert Glasper, piano/keyboard

  • Casey Benjamin, alto saxophone/vocoder

  • Derrick Hodge, electric bass

  • Mark Colenburg, drums

    • Set List

  • "Packt Like Sardines in a Crushd Tin Box" (Radiohead)

  • "Cherish the Day" (Sade)

  • "Get Lucky" (Daft Punk)

  • "Lift Off" (Glasper)

  • "Fall/Speak No Evil" (Wayne Shorter)

  • "All Matter" (Bilal)

