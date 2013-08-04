© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Terence Blanchard Quintet, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

WBGO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published August 4, 2013 at 12:42 PM CDT
The Terence Blanchard Quintet performs at the 2013 Newport Jazz Festival.
The Terence Blanchard Quintet performs at the 2013 Newport Jazz Festival.

As a whole, Terence Blanchard's high-functioning quintet reliably serves up sleek modernism in the form of post-bop jazz. Individually, its members are also becoming great composers: Blanchard's new album, Magnetic, features tunes from everyone in the band. The new repertoire sees Blanchard cop some electric feels for his trumpet. And a guest turn from guitarist Lionel Loueke, who also appears on the album, makes this band a rare six-person quintet.

Personnel

  • Terence Blanchard, trumpet

  • Brice Winston, tenor saxophone

  • Fabian Almazan, piano

  • Joshua Crumbly, bass

  • Kendrick Scott, drums

  • Lionel Loueke, guitar

    • Set List

  • "Pet Step Sitters Theme Song" (Fabian Almazan)

  • "Hallucinations" (Terence Blanchard)

  • "Autumn Leaves" (Joseph Kosma)

  • "Footprints" (Wayne Shorter) (feat. Herbie Hancock, piano)

    • Copyright 2021 WBGO. To see more, visit WBGO.

    Arts & Culture
    Patrick Jarenwattananon
    See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon