Terence Blanchard Quintet, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

As a whole, Terence Blanchard's high-functioning quintet reliably serves up sleek modernism in the form of post-bop jazz. Individually, its members are also becoming great composers: Blanchard's new album, Magnetic, features tunes from everyone in the band. The new repertoire sees Blanchard cop some electric feels for his trumpet. And a guest turn from guitarist Lionel Loueke, who also appears on the album, makes this band a rare six-person quintet.

Personnel

Terence Blanchard, trumpet

Brice Winston, tenor saxophone

Fabian Almazan, piano

Joshua Crumbly, bass

Kendrick Scott, drums

Lionel Loueke, guitar

Set List

"Pet Step Sitters Theme Song" (Fabian Almazan)

"Hallucinations" (Terence Blanchard)

"Autumn Leaves" (Joseph Kosma)

"Footprints" (Wayne Shorter) (feat. Herbie Hancock, piano)

