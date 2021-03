Eddie Palmieri has earned the right to be confident: He's been leading Latin jazz and salsa bands for more than 50 years, and playing in them even longer. "I don't guess I'm going to excite you with my band," he's been known to say. "I know it." For a performance on Newport's main stage, he assembled a large group for maximum effect.

Personnel

Eddie Palmieri, piano

Herman Olivera, vocals

Joseph González, vocals

Louis Fouché, alto sax

Jonathan Powell, trumpet

John Walsh, trumpet

Conrad Herwig, trombone

Jimmy Bosch, trombone

José Claussell, timbales

Vicente Rivero, congas

Orlando Vega, bongos

Nelson González, tres

Luques Curtis, bass

