The Glaswegian dance-rock champions in Franz Ferdinand took a brief hiatus, but they never missed a beat; in fact, they sound better than ever. Upon their return to Morning Becomes Eclectic, Franz Ferdinand's members seemed to be having a blast. In songs like "Love Illumination," you can hear the group's signature bass lines and crisp drum fills making it seem as if no time has passed at all.

