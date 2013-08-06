© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
KCRW Presents: Franz Ferdinand

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published August 6, 2013 at 12:50 PM CDT

The Glaswegian dance-rock champions in Franz Ferdinand took a brief hiatus, but they never missed a beat; in fact, they sound better than ever. Upon their return to Morning Becomes Eclectic, Franz Ferdinand's members seemed to be having a blast. In songs like "Love Illumination," you can hear the group's signature bass lines and crisp drum fills making it seem as if no time has passed at all.

Watch Franz Ferdinand's entire Morning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.

Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director