© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Sam Amidon On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 6, 2013 at 1:44 PM CDT
Sam Amidon.
Sam Amidon.

Sam Amidon grew up surrounded by music, from playing fiddle with his parents in Vermont to finding a best friend in musician and arranger Thomas Bartlett (a.k.a. Doveman).

On his fourth album, Bright Sunny South, Amidon draws from a variety of traditional folk material, weaving it into his own mesmerizing compositions. With the help of Bartlett as a bandmate and producer, several tracks on the new album go beyond tradition to include free-jazz influences, as well as a cover of Tim McGraw's "My Old Friend."

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye