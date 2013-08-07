Hanni El Khatib Gets Saved In The Desert
Hanni El Khatib and his band braved sharp desert succulents, chilly temperatures and an aggressive maraca for this performance of the appropriately titled "Save Me." The Los Angeles singer-songwriter, on a break from touring in support of his latest album In the Dirt, gamely stripped down his loud, bluesy garage-rock sound and let the stunning backdrop of Joshua Tree National Park provide the drama.
Credits
Featuring: Hanni El Khatib, Ron Marinelli, Hayden Tobin; Producers: Saidah Blount, Mito Habe-Evans, Collin Walzak; Videographers: Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Mito Habe-Evans, Amy Schriefer; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Editor: Mito Habe-Evans; Special Thanks: Ace Hotel Palm Springs
Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .