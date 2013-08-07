© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Hanni El Khatib Gets Saved In The Desert

KCRW | By Amy Schriefer
Published August 7, 2013 at 11:00 AM CDT

Hanni El Khatib and his band braved sharp desert succulents, chilly temperatures and an aggressive maraca for this performance of the appropriately titled "Save Me." The Los Angeles singer-songwriter, on a break from touring in support of his latest album In the Dirt, gamely stripped down his loud, bluesy garage-rock sound and let the stunning backdrop of Joshua Tree National Park provide the drama.

Credits

Featuring: Hanni El Khatib, Ron Marinelli, Hayden Tobin; Producers: Saidah Blount, Mito Habe-Evans, Collin Walzak; Videographers: Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Mito Habe-Evans, Amy Schriefer; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Editor: Mito Habe-Evans; Special Thanks: Ace Hotel Palm Springs

