Argentine Digital Folk, Mexican Cumbia And A Panamanian Classic Reborn

There's a time to ponder deep, heavy issues, and there's a time to just kick back, relax and listen to some great music. Here on Alt.Latino, we pride ourselves on finding the balance between both: Sometimes we get serious, wax poetic or philosophize, but we can also rock out and get goofy with the best of them.

This week's show features an awful lot of fun and games, but don't underestimate the depth of the music. So join us as we explore digital folk from Argentina, a stunning Chilean song of love lost, reworked Mexican cumbia and a rap duo's take on a Panamanian classic.

