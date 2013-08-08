The Olms On World Cafe

Pete Yorn has long had a way with hooky rock songs, so it was easy for him to connect with fellow L.A. musician J.D. King over a mutual love for '60s music. The two first started recording together just for fun, blending folk-rock and subtle psychedelia into a joint project they call The Olms.

Named for a small cave-dwelling amphibian that adapts itself to living in complete darkness, King and Yorn say they didn't necessarily expect their music to see the light of day. On this installment of World Cafe, hear a few retro-leaning tracks from the pair's self-titled album.

