© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Donny McCaslin Group, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

WBGO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published August 9, 2013 at 4:46 PM CDT
The Donny McCaslin Group performs at the 2013 Newport Jazz Festival.
The Donny McCaslin Group performs at the 2013 Newport Jazz Festival.

Should you ever meet Donny McCaslin, you'll encounter an imposingly tall fellow who's one of the nicest guys you'll shake hands with — and who wields a sax like few others. His band has gone electro-funk with fuzz-dub bass, analog synths and hard grooves. One of his newer tunes is called "Stadium Jazz," which is a little tongue-in-cheek and with a little bit of the grand vision implied. They played a side stage in the morning. The audience didn't know what hit 'em.

Personnel

  • Donny McCaslin, tenor saxophone

  • Jason Lindner, keyboards

  • Tim Lefebvre, electric bass

  • Nate Wood, drums

    • Set List

  • "Perpetual Motion" (McCaslin)

  • "Stadium Jazz" (McCaslin)

  • "Losing Track of Daytime" (McCaslin)

  • "Henry" (McCaslin)

  • "Tension" (McCaslin)

    • Copyright 2021 WBGO. To see more, visit WBGO.

    Arts & Culture
    Patrick Jarenwattananon
    See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon