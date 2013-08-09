Donny McCaslin Group, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

Should you ever meet Donny McCaslin, you'll encounter an imposingly tall fellow who's one of the nicest guys you'll shake hands with — and who wields a sax like few others. His band has gone electro-funk with fuzz-dub bass, analog synths and hard grooves. One of his newer tunes is called "Stadium Jazz," which is a little tongue-in-cheek and with a little bit of the grand vision implied. They played a side stage in the morning. The audience didn't know what hit 'em.

Personnel

Donny McCaslin, tenor saxophone

Jason Lindner, keyboards

Tim Lefebvre, electric bass

Nate Wood, drums

Set List

"Perpetual Motion" (McCaslin)

"Stadium Jazz" (McCaslin)

"Losing Track of Daytime" (McCaslin)

"Henry" (McCaslin)

"Tension" (McCaslin)

