© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Jim James, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

By Stephen Thompson
Published August 9, 2013 at 8:00 AM CDT
Jim James performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.

Jim James has spent his career singing big, booming songs that echo into the sky. With My Morning Jacket, he specializes in letting his gigantic voice ring out past the rafters in songs that boom and blare. But on his first solo album under his own name, this year's Regions of Light and Sound of God, James turns inward and recasts himself as a lost wanderer in search of redemption, salvation and comfort. Playing each instrument himself, James still gives that unmistakable voice a workout, but it's in service of something more plaintive and intimate — and often more relatable — than his My Morning Jacket pursuits.

Hear Jim James perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "State Of The Art (A.E.I.O.U.)"

  • "Know Til Now"

  • "A New Life"

  • "Of The Mother Again"

  • "Actress"

  • "All Is Forgiven"

  • "God's Love To Deliver"

  • "Wonderful (The Way I Feel)"

  • "The Right Place"

  • "Changing World"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
    See stories by Stephen Thompson