Jim James, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

Jim James has spent his career singing big, booming songs that echo into the sky. With My Morning Jacket, he specializes in letting his gigantic voice ring out past the rafters in songs that boom and blare. But on his first solo album under his own name, this year's Regions of Light and Sound of God, James turns inward and recasts himself as a lost wanderer in search of redemption, salvation and comfort. Playing each instrument himself, James still gives that unmistakable voice a workout, but it's in service of something more plaintive and intimate — and often more relatable — than his My Morning Jacket pursuits.

Hear Jim James perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"State Of The Art (A.E.I.O.U.)"

"Know Til Now"

"A New Life"

"Of The Mother Again"

"Actress"

"All Is Forgiven"

"God's Love To Deliver"

"Wonderful (The Way I Feel)"

"The Right Place"

"Changing World"

