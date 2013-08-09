© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Shout Out Louds On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 9, 2013 at 11:57 AM CDT
Shout Out Louds.
After working together for more than a decade, the members of Stockholm's Shout Out Louds continue to make lush, highly melodic pop music. The product of a year and a half of tinkering, their recent Optica is significantly lighter-sounding than its predecessors.

On this installment of World Cafe, hear the group discuss how it navigated new musical experiments on the album, and how all of its members finally came to agree on how Optica should sound.

Arts & Culture
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
