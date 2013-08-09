Shout Out Louds On World Cafe

After working together for more than a decade, the members of Stockholm's Shout Out Louds continue to make lush, highly melodic pop music. The product of a year and a half of tinkering, their recent Optica is significantly lighter-sounding than its predecessors.

On this installment of World Cafe, hear the group discuss how it navigated new musical experiments on the album, and how all of its members finally came to agree on how Optica should sound.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.