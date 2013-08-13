© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Marcus Miller, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published August 13, 2013 at 11:26 AM CDT
Marcus Miller performs at the 2013 Newport Jazz Festival
Marcus Miller performs at the 2013 Newport Jazz Festival

Few musicians today are as versatile as Marcus Miller: bassist, keyboardist, bass clarinetist, film composer, producer and more. He does jazz, rock, jazz-rock, pop, R&B, smooth jazz — anything that black musicians have invented in the last half-century. He was in Miles Davis' last band, and the ethos of that music tends to carry over into his own. His band closed out day one on the main Fort stage.

Set List

All compositions by Marcus Miller.

  • "Detroit"

  • "Redemption"

  • "Revelation"

  • "Jekyll & Hyde"

  • "Gorée"

  • "Tutu"

    • Personnel

  • Marcus Miller, electric bass

  • Lee Hogans, trumpet

  • Alex Han, saxophones

  • Brett Williams, keyboards

  • Adam Agati, guitar

  • Louis Cato, drummer

