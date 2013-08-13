Marcus Miller, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

Few musicians today are as versatile as Marcus Miller: bassist, keyboardist, bass clarinetist, film composer, producer and more. He does jazz, rock, jazz-rock, pop, R&B, smooth jazz — anything that black musicians have invented in the last half-century. He was in Miles Davis' last band, and the ethos of that music tends to carry over into his own. His band closed out day one on the main Fort stage.

Set List

All compositions by Marcus Miller.

"Detroit"

"Redemption"

"Revelation"

"Jekyll & Hyde"

"Gorée"

"Tutu"

Personnel

Marcus Miller, electric bass

Lee Hogans, trumpet

Alex Han, saxophones

Brett Williams, keyboards

Adam Agati, guitar

Louis Cato, drummer

