Daughn Gibson On World Cafe

Daughn Gibson is the alter ego of Pennsylvania singer-songwriter Josh Martin. The former stoner-rock drummer took on his nom de plume as an homage to country legend Don Gibson, which makes sense: Martin's life thus far sounds like a country song. He's worked behind the counter in an adult book store, poured tall ones as a bartender and worked as a long-haul trucker.

Of course, he's not strictly C&W. Martin complements his love for the rough and ragged with subtle electronic production. So far, this odd but pleasant pairing has resulted in two albums: his breakthrough All Hell and the new Me Moan. Here, Martin tells World Cafe host David Dye how the spooky music he makes sometimes even scares him, and explains why he prefers the boonies to city life.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.