Play It Again: Latin Bands Reinterpret The Classics

This week on Alt.Latino, we've got some unexpected reinterpretations, led by the Colombian band Ondatropica as it pays homage to Nigerian legend Fela Kuti.

Later in the show, Las Cafeteras will play us a beautiful love ballad; the group is part of Southern California's growing Chicano movement, which is embracing Son Jarocho — the traditional music of Veracruz, Mexico — and using it to create political protest songs. We also play a new, much-anticipated track from Argentina's Juana Molina.

Join us as we discover — and rediscover — genres and styles from across the Americas and the world.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.