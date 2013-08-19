© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Jason Isbell On Mountain Stage

Published August 19, 2013 at 11:00 AM CDT
Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell perform on Mountain Stage.
Jason Isbell recently told Mountain Stage host Larry Groce that "there are much worse things you can be called than a former Drive-By Trucker," but that "I've been out of that band as long as I was in it."

Already a proven songwriter capable of unflinching honesty, Isbell goes even deeper on his new album, Southeastern, on which he proclaims, "I sobered up / I swore off that stuff / Forever this time." With a set drawing entirely from Southeastern, Isbell is backed here by members of his longtime band The 400 Unit, along with a special guest: his wife, singer and fiddler Amanda Shires.

Set List

  • "Live Oak"

  • "Different Days"

  • "Traveling Alone"

  • "Cover Me Up"

  • "Stockholm"

  • "Flying Over Water"

