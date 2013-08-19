Jason Isbell On Mountain Stage

Jason Isbell recently told Mountain Stage host Larry Groce that "there are much worse things you can be called than a former Drive-By Trucker," but that "I've been out of that band as long as I was in it."

Already a proven songwriter capable of unflinching honesty, Isbell goes even deeper on his new album, Southeastern, on which he proclaims, "I sobered up / I swore off that stuff / Forever this time." With a set drawing entirely from Southeastern, Isbell is backed here by members of his longtime band The 400 Unit, along with a special guest: his wife, singer and fiddler Amanda Shires.

Set List

"Live Oak"

"Different Days"

"Traveling Alone"

"Cover Me Up"

"Stockholm"

"Flying Over Water"

