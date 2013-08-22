KCRW Presents: The National

When The National came through the Morning Becomes Eclectic studios, the band was in the midst of a sizable tour, including two sold-out shows in Los Angeles. Drummer Bryan Devendorf opted out of the morning session to nurse a bad back, so we ended up with a pared-down and intimate performance, with Matt Berninger's emotive voice guiding the way. The result was a chance to hear songs like "I Should Live In Salt" through different angles — a must for any fan.

