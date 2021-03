The sight of saxophonist Joshua Redman raising his foot at the apex of a gritty solo has become common to Newport Jazz crowds — and always entirely welcome too. His latest record, Walking Shadows, is a collection of ballads, but this program from the main stage isn't quite so calm. Here's how the set began.

Set List

"Summertime" (Gershwin/Gershwin/Heyward)

"Doll Is Mine" (Blonde Redhead)

Personnel

Joshua Redman, saxophones

Aaron Goldberg, piano

Reuben Rogers, bass

Gregory Hutchinson, drums

