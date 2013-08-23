Lora Faye On Mountain Stage

Lora Faye makes her first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. A singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Faye plays brash, lo-fi Americana that draws inspiration from such disparate sources as Gillian Welch and Jeff Buckley, Blind Willie Johnson and Anaïs Mitchell, Harry Smith and Andy Warhol.

In 2012, the Brooklyn native took first place at The Mountain Stage NewSong Contest, was named "Best New Artist" at Hudson Valley Songfest, and earned a winning slot at The New Jersey Folk Festival's Songwriting Competition. She's backed here by her own band, which includes Nick Lerman on lead guitar, bassist Julia Adamy, drummer Ross Pederson, and backing vocalist Rachel Brotman.

Set List

"Already Waited"

"All Night"

"Judy Garland"

"The Glory Of Love"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.