Jimmy LaFave On Mountain Stage

Jimmy LaFave kicked off this episode from the Mountain Stage archives, recorded in May of 2001. LaFave honing his skills as a songwriter while hosting an open-mic in Austin, Texas. And when he began recording his own songs, veteran rock critic Dave Marsh praised him as "one of America's greatest voices." Though he's made his home in Austin for over 2 decades, LaFave has maintained a connection to Oklahoma's musical heritage, most notably that of folk icon Woody Guthrie. LaFave plays his own tunes here, with one exception – Gretchen Peters' "On a Bus to St. Cloud." Will Landin joins LaFave on bass, along with pianist David Webb, and Danny Click on lead guitar.

Set List

"Ramblin' Sky"

"Never is a Moment"

"On a Bus to St. Cloud"

"Bad Bad Girl"

