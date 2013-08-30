Terri Hendrix On Mountain Stage

Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines made their first appearance together on Mountain Stage in May of 2001. A native of Texas, Hendrix has become one of the most respected and in-demand singer-songwriters in the broad and free-wheeling Americana genre, having songs covered by everyone to Ruthie Foster to The Dixie Chicks.

She's backed on guitar by multi-instrumentalist Lloyd Maines. A musician's musician in the truest sense, Maines played pedal steel on Uncle Tupelo's landmark Anodyne, and won a Grammy for producing the Dixie Chicks' acclaimed album Home – which also included tune ""Lil' Jack Slade," which was penned by non other than Terri Hendrix. The father of Dixie Chick frontwoman Natalie Maines, Lloyd Maines has played a key roll on each of their albums.

Set List

"Wallet"

"Sister's Song"

"Take Me Places"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.