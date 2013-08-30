© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Terri Hendrix On Mountain Stage

Published August 30, 2013 at 8:00 AM CDT
Terri Hendrix (right) performs on Mountain Stage in 2001.
Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines made their first appearance together on Mountain Stage in May of 2001. A native of Texas, Hendrix has become one of the most respected and in-demand singer-songwriters in the broad and free-wheeling Americana genre, having songs covered by everyone to Ruthie Foster to The Dixie Chicks.

She's backed on guitar by multi-instrumentalist Lloyd Maines. A musician's musician in the truest sense, Maines played pedal steel on Uncle Tupelo's landmark Anodyne, and won a Grammy for producing the Dixie Chicks' acclaimed album Home – which also included tune ""Lil' Jack Slade," which was penned by non other than Terri Hendrix. The father of Dixie Chick frontwoman Natalie Maines, Lloyd Maines has played a key roll on each of their albums.

Set List

  • "Wallet"

  • "Sister's Song"

  • "Take Me Places"

