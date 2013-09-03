New Music: Paul McCartney, Moby, Tim Hecker And More

On this week's episode of All Songs Considered, ­co-hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton jump into fall by playing songs from big upcoming releases by Paul McCartney, Moby and Tim Hecker.

Also, All Songs Considered intern Thor Slaughter has spent his final week with the show living with Bob in a 21st-century spin on The Odd Couple. The two even enjoyed an evening head-banging at a concert by two of this week's featured artists: Brooklyn's So So Glos and Nashville's Diarrhea Planet, the latter of which has four guitars in its lineup. The show closes with a rousing psychedelic anthem by the garage-rock band King Khan & The Shrines, but not before a little farewell twerking.

