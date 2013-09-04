© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Anna Von Hausswolff Finds A Pipe Organ In New York City

WNYC Soundcheck | By Bob Boilen
Published September 4, 2013 at 11:00 AM CDT

One of my most surprising discoveries of 2013 is an artfully poppy pipe-organ record called Ceremony, by Swedish singer Anna von Hausswolff. Though she doesn't consider herself an accomplished pipe organist, von Hausswolff quickly learned the instrument's power, as well as some of its subtleties.

When we learned that von Hausswolff was coming to New York City this summer, we started scouting for a church with a pipe organ that could accommodate a small video crew and some secular music. We found Christ Church, a United Methodist church on Park Avenue with a gracious staff who helped us make this work.

Once we were set for a location, we lit some candles and moved the pipe organ (not the pipes) into a position that allowed us get the best view of von Hausswolff while keeping percussionist Michael Stasiak distant enough so as not to bury the sound of her voice. In the process, we captured a beautiful rendition of "Funeral For My Future Children," a song on Ceremonyoriginally recorded at another church — this one in Gothenburg.

Credits

Producers: Mito Habe-Evans & Bob Boilen; Videographers: Parker Miles Blohm, Mito Habe-Evans, Mike Katzif; Audio engineer: Kevin Wait; Editor: Parker Miles Blohm; Special thanks to Christ Church New York City; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2021 WNYC Soundcheck. To see more, visit .

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen