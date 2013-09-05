(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

You're listening to ASK ME ANOTHER from NPR and WYNC. I'm Ophira Eisenberg and coming up, we'll find out if Jonathan Coulton is the walrus or the egg man in a game where we desecrate yet another Beatles' tune. Plus, we'll find out how much NPR's quiz show master Peter Sagal knows about his coworkers. But joining us right now are JJ Orgera and Justin Sheen.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Justin, if you could live in the fictional space of any television show, which one would you like to go into?

JUSTIN SHEEN: Boy. "Star Trek"? Yeah. The holodeck. You know, you could do a lot there.

EISENBERG: Holodeck's cool. Yeah. JJ, how about you?

JJ ORGERA: Oh, my god. As a New Yorker I have to say "Friends" because that apartment was sick and so unrealistic, right?

(APPLAUSE)

ORGERA: I mean, my entire apartment is the bathroom of Monica's apartment on that show.

EISENBERG: This game is called Charming Old Moviehouse. Did you ever wonder what happens to famous homes from movies and TV after the show was finished? They go on the market. So for this game we'll give you the real estate listing for well known houses and apartments and you have to identify the television show or film that feature that residence. And the winner, of course, will move on to our Ask Me One More final round at the end of the show.

Here we go. Set on 200 acres of usable farmland, this handsome 4,000 square foot right brick ranch house features an inground pool and rodeo grounds located within commuting distance from a major Texas city, yet remote enough that you could shoot someone here and no one would know who did it.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: At least, until the following season opener.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: JJ.

ORGERA: "Dallas"?

EISENBERG: Correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: This Colonial revival style house features Greek-inspired columns and comes with Greek-inspired apparel. It's a real fixer-upper but it's a steal when split amongst 20 fraternity brothers. It's also a short walk to Faber College - that is, when you're not on double secret probation.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Justin.

SHEEN: "Animal House."

EISENBERG: Correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: This quirky Greenwich Village apartment features two bedrooms, a palatial bi-level living room and one-of-a-kind views like a naked guy in the apartment across the street.

(LAUGHTER)

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

(SOUNDBITE OF GROANS)

EISENBERG: Justin.

SHEEN: JJ, I'm so sorry. I do feel bad. "Friends."

EISENBERG: I'm sorry - yes, that is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: It's true, though. I was also obsessed with how much money they made versus the rent.

ORGERA: She tried to play it off like, oh, it's rent controlled. It was my grandmother's.

EISENBERG: Right. This Lake Union houseboat with Cape Cod styling is a perfect gem with access to Peugeot Sound. If you have trouble falling asleep, this place is for you. Previous owner was a widower looking to make a new start, but thanks to his son, found love at the top of the Empire State Building. Priced to move.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: JJ.

ORGERA: "Sleepless in Seattle?"

EISENBERG: Yes, indeed. It is.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: No plans after college? No problem. Why not move back home to this estate in Beverly Hills, complete with a lush back patio and pool, stocked fish tank, and live-in addict. Lovely neighborhood, lovelier neighbors. Floors are hardwood but we've got one word: plastics.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: JJ.

ORGERA: "American Psycho"?

EISENBERG: That is not correct. I'm sorry. Justin, can you steal?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SHEEN: "The Graduate"?

EISENBERG: "The Graduate" is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Favorite movie of yours, Justin?

SHEEN: "High Noon."

EISENBERG: Oh. OK.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: I didn't realize we were moving on to a new conversation but...

SHEEN: I see. I see.

EISENBERG: Yes. But that's good. That's a great movie. I like that.

SHEEN: It is.

EISENBERG: It was just at the top of your head.

JONATHAN COULTON: He was really ready to say that, too. It's like...

EISENBERG: Yeah, yeah. It was amazing. This picturesque Victorian townhouse in San Francisco's Postcard Row boasts four levels with an attic floor penthouse perfect for live-in uncles and a plethora of kids. Breathtaking bay views and a stone's throw away from Golden Gate Park.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Justin.

SHEEN: "Full House"?

EISENBERG: "Full House" is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: This is your last question. Majestic yellow villa nestled lakeside in Salzburg. This Austrian mansion is perfect for a large family, private romantic gazebo, spacious upper floor balcony, and breathtaking acoustics in case you're the kind of tenant who just likes to break out into song.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Justin.

SHEEN: "Sound of Music."

EISENBERG: That is correct.

ORGERA: Aw.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Puzzle guru Art Chung, how did our contestants do?

ART CHUNG: It was a battle of the buzzers and Justin won.

EISENBERG: Congratulations, Justin. JJ, I'm so sorry. I could tell that you knew a lot of the answers. But Justin, you'll be moving on to our final showdown at the end. Congratulations.

(APPLAUSE)