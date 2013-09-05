James Cotton On World Cafe

Harmonica master James Cotton is a giant of the blues. Born in 1935 on a cotton plantation in Tunica, Miss., he learned the instrument from Sonny Boy Williamson, who had a radio program right across the river in West Helena, Ark. After listening to the show and imitating him on a harmonica, Cotton met Williamson, who took him under his wing.

At 15, Cotton met and played with Howlin' Wolf, who took him to record at Sun Studios in Memphis. Later, while on tour, Muddy Waters asked Cotton to replace Junior Wells in his band; Cotton stayed on the road with Waters for a dozen years.

During the 1970s, Cotton was a staple of high-energy shows in rock arenas. Despite losing his voice after surgery for throat cancer, Cotton still performs, and has just released the largely autobiographical album Cotton Mouth Man.

