Ernest Greene, a.k.a. Washed Out, has always been intrigued by the kinds of records that take you on a journey from beginning to end. During a recent visit to Morning Becomes Eclectic, Greene brought in a full band for a set of lush and dreamy tracks that meander, yet tell a wondrous story along the way.

Watch the entire session with Washed Out at KCRW.com.

