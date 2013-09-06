Barry Manilow On 'Song Travels'

Singer-songwriter Barry Manilow started out arranging and producing for Bette Midler before his 1974 hit "Mandy" kicked off his own career. Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002, Manilow has won a Grammy, a Tony, and multiple Emmy and American Music Awards.

On this episode of Song Travels, Manilow joins host Michael Feinstein to discuss his decades-long career and his unexpected transition from background pianist to star vocalist. Manilow also performs "I Am Your Child" and shares a rare recording of himself singing at age 4.

