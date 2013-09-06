Is There A Better Way To Find Work?

I lay on the ground for an hour one night just pulling out my hair in frustration, like that advice I took for my whole life, it was a lie, it was a scam.

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Next Greatest Generation?

About Charlie Hoehn's TEDTalk

Charlie Hoehn graduated college during a recession, constantly hearing the mantra, "You've got to take what you can get." But after months of rejection, he stopped following that advice. He describes how he built a career by working for free.

About Charlie Hoehn

Charlie Hoehn is 27 years old and he's made a career out of overcoming his anxieties and landing dream jobs — all while entering the job market during the recession.

He has helped more than a dozen best-selling authors market and sometimes write and edit their books, including The 4-Hour Body by Timothy Ferriss. He also wrote an e-book guide called Recession-Proof Graduate: Charlie Hoehn's Guide To Getting Any Job Within A Year Of Finishing College.

