All Aboard A Magical Mystery Train

By Bob Boilen
Published September 8, 2013 at 9:18 AM CDT
One of the nine restored train cars that are part of the Station to Station public art project. This car is called Lambert's Point Executive Lounge
What happens when you fill nine train cars with noisemaking musicians Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth, Japan's The Boredoms, LA's fuzzed-out Ariel Pink and more?

I'm about to find out.

Doug Aitken is the mastermind. He gathered a team of creatives for a train journey across the country (I'm only going as far as Chicago). This magical mystery train is called and it rolls out of Washington, D.C., on Sunday. First stop? Pittsburgh.

As an artist, Aitken combines music, film, literary works, architecture and more into happenings. And during the eight-hour inaugural run from D.C. to Pittsburgh, musicians will gather for a first happening in a rolling Moog Sound Lab — a train car filled with synthesizers and sound processors manufactured by the revered American electronic instrument company . In there, the musicians will create ... well, actually, they don't know what they'll create. But I'll be there with a number of videographers to document the process. So stay tuned. I'll be sending pictures on Instagram as @tinydesk and also on Twitter as @allsongs.

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
