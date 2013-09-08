All Aboard A Magical Mystery Train

What happens when you fill nine train cars with noisemaking musicians Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth, Japan's The Boredoms, LA's fuzzed-out Ariel Pink and more?

I'm about to find out.

Doug Aitken is the mastermind. He gathered a team of creatives for a train journey across the country (I'm only going as far as Chicago). This magical mystery train is called and it rolls out of Washington, D.C., on Sunday. First stop? Pittsburgh.

As an artist, Aitken combines music, film, literary works, architecture and more into happenings. And during the eight-hour inaugural run from D.C. to Pittsburgh, musicians will gather for a first happening in a rolling Moog Sound Lab — a train car filled with synthesizers and sound processors manufactured by the revered American electronic instrument company . In there, the musicians will create ... well, actually, they don't know what they'll create. But I'll be there with a number of videographers to document the process. So stay tuned. I'll be sending pictures on Instagram as @tinydesk and also on Twitter as @allsongs.

