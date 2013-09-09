KEXP Presents: Sharon Van Etten

From within the quaint wooded oasis of the Bunny Glade at the Portland, Ore., festival Pickathon, singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten thrilled us during a brief acoustic set with a brand-new song. "It'll be a radio debut," she said after performing a gorgeously sung version of "Tarifa" with her touring bandmate, Heather Woods Broderick.

At times wistful and yearning and at others angry and defiant, "Tarifa" sounds like classic Van Etten, and promises that the rest of her forthcoming album will pack as much of an emotional wallop as 2012's excellent Tramp.

Credits

Recorded August 3, 2013

Audio Engineer: Matt Ogaz

Cameras: Jim Beckmann, Shelly Corbett, Scott Holpainen

Editor: Jim Beckmann

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .