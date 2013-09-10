Haiku In The News: The New $100 Bill
"It's certainly one
of the most valuable
bills to counterfeit."
Currency expert Ben Mazzotta of the Fletcher School at Tufts University, speaking to CBSMiami/CNN about the U.S. Treasury Department's efforts to create a newly designed $100 note that is more difficult to replicate.
