Arts & Culture

Haiku In The News: The New $100 Bill

By Linton Weeks
Published September 10, 2013 at 10:11 AM CDT
The newly redesigned $100 note at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, DC.

"It's certainly one

of the most valuable

bills to counterfeit."

Currency expert Ben Mazzotta of the Fletcher School at Tufts University, speaking to CBSMiami/CNN about the U.S. Treasury Department's efforts to create a newly designed $100 note that is more difficult to replicate.

Arts & CultureNPR News
Linton Weeks
Linton Weeks joined NPR in the summer of 2008, as its national correspondent for Digital News. He immediately hit the campaign trail, covering the Democratic and Republican National Conventions; fact-checking the debates; and exploring the candidates, the issues and the electorate.
