KCRW Presents: Majical Cloudz

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published September 12, 2013 at 6:00 AM CDT

Devon Welsh has an unmistakable presence as the singer for the Montreal duo Majical Cloudz, but producer Matthew Otto is just as vital to their live sound. When the two performed a set for KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic, they played off one another seamlessly, and often without eye contact. This gives their unique synth-pop sound an intense quality evident in songs like "Childhood's End," which they perform here.

