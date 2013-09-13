James Ingram On 'Song Travels'

R&B singer-songwriter James Ingram rose to prominence for his 1982 duet with Patti Austin, "Baby, Come to Me," and continued a string of partnerships with hit-makers such as Quincy Jones and Michael McDonald. Ingram has been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards, including wins for "One Hundred Ways" and "Somewhere Out There."

On this episode of Song Travels, Ingram joins host Michael Feinstein to journey through the highlights of his musical career, from working with a young Michael Jackson on "P.Y.T." to collaborating with artists such as Linda Ronstadt and Barry White. Ingram also performs "For All We Know."

