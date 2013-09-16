Song Premiere: Best Coast, 'I Don't Know How'

As summer winds down and cool breezes fill the evenings here on much of the east coast, summer never ends in the music of Best Coast. "I Don't Know How" is the new single from the L.A.-based duo, featuring Bethany Cosentino and Bobb Bruno. The song is the last cut from their seven-song EP called Fade Away due out October 22.

The EP is on Bethany Cosentino's Jewel City label. "It's kind of like if you took [Best Coast's 2010 first record] Crazy For You and [the band's 2012 follow-up] The Only Place and created a baby out of them," says Cosentino. "That's what Fade Away is. It's not super lo-fi and DIY sounding, but it's not too produced either." In other words, it doesn't stray far from a sound that's made Best Coast such a joy to hear.

Recording for the next full-length record is set to begin in November, with a spring release mentioned, though everything the band does seems to just say "summer."

Fade Away Track Listing

"This Lonely Morning"

"I Wanna Know"

"Who Have I Become"

"Fear Of My Identity"

"Fade Away"

"Baby I'm Crying"

"I Don't Know How"

