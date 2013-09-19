KCRW Presents: AlunaGeorge

More and more artists are collaborating online before meeting in the studio. Taking that creation live and on the road is a new and dicey proposition, one that the U.K. duo AlunaGeorge — made up of Aluna Francis and George Reid — has navigated extremely well. Amid a string of sold-out dates across the U.S., the pair stopped by Morning Becomes Eclectic and showed just how well songs like "Your Drums, Your Love" translate live.

Watch AlunaGeorge's entire studio session on KCRW.com.

