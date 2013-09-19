© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
KCRW Presents: AlunaGeorge

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published September 19, 2013 at 1:27 PM CDT

More and more artists are collaborating online before meeting in the studio. Taking that creation live and on the road is a new and dicey proposition, one that the U.K. duo AlunaGeorge — made up of Aluna Francis and George Reid — has navigated extremely well. Amid a string of sold-out dates across the U.S., the pair stopped by Morning Becomes Eclectic and showed just how well songs like "Your Drums, Your Love" translate live.

Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director