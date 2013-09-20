© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
First Watch: Lucy Schwartz, 'Boomerang'

By Robin Hilton
Published September 20, 2013 at 9:00 AM CDT

I won't lie to you. I love anthropomorphizing dogs. Maybe it's because I like dogs more than people, but need to believe they're somewhat human in order to sustain the kind of long conversations about life and music I have with my own yellow lab, Cornflake (not her real name), without feeling insane.

All of which is to say that when I saw this new video for the song "Boomerang" by Los Angeles singer Lucy Schwartz, I immediately fell in love.

"I love dogs," Schwartz tells us via email. "I always have. Dogs are like furry, little life-teachers; they are the goofiest looking gurus. They remind us that the true joys in life are happiness, love, affection and, of course, food. And let's face it, they are right."

Schwartz, who also directed the video, says her own dog, Banjo, is the star, while the others are rescue dogs from friends. "None of the dogs were trained, so it made for an interesting shoot," she says. "We used a lot of peanut butter and a lot of treats. They all did really well, considering. You could tell [Banjo] was a little sad the next day, when everything returned to normal."

"Boomerang" is from Lucy Schwartz's latest album, Timekeeper, out now on Fortunate Fool Records.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
