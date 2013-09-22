Play The Blame Game

On-air challenge:You will be given two words. Think of a third word that can follow each to complete a familiar two-word phrase. The third word will rhyme with one of the given words. For example, given "blame" and "board," you would say "game," as in "blame game" and "board game."

Last week's challenge from listener Dave Hanson of Mounds View, Minn.:Name a well-known person from the 20th century who held an important position. Take the first and last letters of this person's last name, change each of them to the next letter of the alphabet, and you'll get the last name of another famous person who held the same position sometime after the first one. Who is it?

Answer:(Gerald) Ford; (Al) Gore

Winner: Lawrence Legard of Salinas, Calif.

Next week's challenge from listener David Rosen of Bethesda, Md.:The name of what character, familiar to everyone, contains each of the five vowels (A, E, I, O and U) exactly once? The answer consists of two words — eight letters in the first word, four letters in the second.

