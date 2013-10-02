© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Little Comets On World Cafe

XPN
Published October 2, 2013 at 2:50 PM CDT
Little Comets.
Little Comets, a trio from Newcastle upon Tyne, England, recently released its U.S. debut, Life Is Elsewhere. Described early in its career as a British Vampire Weekend, the band smoothly incorporates tricky percussive rhythms and Afrobeat-tinged guitars.

Led by brothers Michael and Robert Coles, the trio combines a joyful, rhythmic guitar rush with lyrical subjects that range from serious to playful — sometimes simultaneously. On Wednesday's episode of World Cafe, Little Comets' members perform some of their songs and discuss their thought-provoking lyrics.

