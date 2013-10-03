KCRW Presents: Jim James

Armed with a Golden Panda talisman and his iconic Flying V guitar, My Morning Jacket singer Jim James recently took the stage in front of a small Santa Monica, Calif., audience to perform several songs from his solo album debut, Regions of Light and Sound of God. With some tracks spanning nearly nine and a half minutes, James took the audience on one journey after another — including this one, "State of the Art (A.E.I.O.U.)."

