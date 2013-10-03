© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Valerie June On World Cafe

XPN
Published October 3, 2013 at 3:32 PM CDT
Valerie June.
Valerie June.

Valerie June has been perfecting a blend of folk, blues and Appalachian-influenced music for nearly a decade, jump-starting her career with well-received local releases in Memphis. After a relocation to Brooklyn, June released Pushin' Against a Stone — her national debut — which was co-produced by Kevin Augunus and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys.

On Thursday's installment of World Cafe, the genre-defying musician talks with WXPN's Michaela Majoun about growing up in small-town Tennessee and developing her unique style.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture