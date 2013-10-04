Carline Ray On Piano Jazz

Forceful double bassist and spirited vocalist Carline Ray (1925 – 2013) was known as one of the pioneering women of jazz. A member of The International Sweethearts of Rhythm, she worked with prodigious talents such as Mary Lou Williams and Marian McPartland.

On this 1997 Piano Jazzepisode, Ray shares her many abilities with McPartland as she performs on multiple instruments. Ray plays bass on "In a Sentimental Mood," sings "Come Sunday" and switches to piano for "After Hours."

Originally broadcast in 1997.

SET LIST

"In a Sentimental Mood" (Ellington)

"Li'l Darlin'" (Hefti)

"But Beautiful" (Van Heusen, Burke)

"Solace" (McPartland)

"Come Sunday" (Ellington)

"The More I See You" (Warren, Gordon)

"Someone to Watch Over Me" (Gershwin, Gershwin)

"After Hours" (Parrish, Bruce, Feyne)

