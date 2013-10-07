Question Of The Week: What Was The Last Record You Obsessed Over?

Earlier this week, we asked you to tell us about the last record you obsessed over. The response made for fabulous reading so now it's time to hear some of your obsessions. We made a little playlist for you on Rdio and Spotify.Enjoy!



Thanks again to everyone who submitted a song. As always, you can continue the discussion in our comments section below.

Here's the original post:

I can't stop listening to The Blow's new self-titled album. Over and over again, the record plays in my car, in my ear buds and on my home speakers, usually cranked to 11. Here's one of my favorite cuts from the record, called "Make It Up."

Friends may be planning an intervention at this point. The obsession started in New York City at a private event at a club called , where The Blow gave a captivating performance, with Khaela Maricich on vocals and Melissa Dyne generating sounds from offstage.

On my train ride back to D.C., "Make It Up," the opening track to the album, was still on my brain. So I plugged in my headphones, stared out the train window, and before I knew it, the album was over. So I started from the beginning again ... and again and again.

But this obsession is a good thing. It goes back to my youth when new albums by The Beatles or David Bowie or The Ramones would sometimes repeat five or six times in a day. It's like a long visit where you get to know a new friend. Each repeat listen reveals something new. I love it.

So what was the last record you obsessed over?

