Jesse Woods performs a unique style of echo-laden folk music. The singer moved to Austin, Texas, about four years ago — and says he was drawn to the area because of its "hint of strange."

Woods spent most of 2012 recording songs for his full-length debut, Get Your Burdens Lifted, in a studio he built himself. Hear a pair of tracks from the album and download this week's podcast.

