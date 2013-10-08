New Mix: Of Montreal, Gem Club, Perera Elsewhere, More

It's been a dreary, rainy week in D.C. On this episode of All Songs Considered, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton are a little stir crazy after being stuck inside during the storms. But, with thunder rolling in the background, Robin kicks things off with an ethereal cut from the Berlin-based trip-hop artist Perera Elsewhere that perfectly captures the mood.

Meanwhile, Bob, who's still picking confetti out of his clothes following a recent Flaming Lips show, shares new music from his latest obsession: the mesmerizing, Boston-based duo Gem Club.

Later, Bob and Robin are joined by NPR Music's Saidah Blount and Otis Hart who introduce us to 21st century gospel doo-wop from Mapei and the Australian rapper Remi.

Also on the show: The psychedelic rock group Of Montreal channels vintage Rolling Stones on a new song called "Fugitive Air," and the sultry sounds of New York City-based singer Tati Ana.

